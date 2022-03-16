Vos meets with election deniers, kicks out Ramthun, says he believes widespread fraud occurred

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin's most powerful elected Republican held a meeting Wednesday morning at the State Capitol with a group calling for lawmakers to overturn the 2020 election - a move legal experts and the legislature's own lawyers say is impossible and illegal.
Former Menomonee Falls Village President Jefferson Davis organized the meeting, which was held in a small hearing room.
The group claims Wisconsin should decertify the 2020 presidential election over widespread voter fraud. To date, any evidence presented by the group had either already been dismissed by judges or picked apart by elections officials.
The series of legal rulings, in addition to recounts in the state's most two populous counties, and a review by the non-partisan Legislative Audit Bureau found no proof of organized, widespread voter fraud in the state, which President Joe Biden won by fewer than 21,000 voters over former President Donald Trump.
The meeting happened behind closed doors as reporters and other members of the public were not allowed to observe. Afterward, Vos said he agreed with at least one of the group's central but unsubstantiated claims.
"I think there was widespread fraud," Vos said of the 2020 election. "And I think we are gonna see more and more data that comes out as Justice Gableman continues his investigation."
Reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance.
However, those reviews also both state there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the election's outcome.
Vos agreed last summer to give former state supreme court justice Michael Gableman a $676,000 contract to lead the Assembly's own election investigation. Gableman has presented two reports so far, most recently recommending lawmakers abolish the elections commission and claiming lawmakers do have the ability to overturn the election, vaguely citing common law.
Vos' office has said it will claw back expenses from Gableman after he billed taxpayers for trips to see an audit in Maricopa County, Arizona, a conspiracy-filled and evidence-free symposium held by My Pillow founder Mike Lindell, and a trip to Chippewa Falls for a speech to the county GOP chapter.
Ramthun removed from meeting
Before the meeting even began, Vos ordered the removal of Rep. Tim Ramthun (R-Campbellsport). Ramthun is running for governor on a platform of decertifying the 2020 election and has been outspoken in his criticism of Vos and other GOP leaders for not supporting his push to reclaim the state's electoral votes.
The fracture has become a key feature of the GOP primary in the governor's race as other frontrunners, former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch and former Marine Kevin Nicholson have called for the dismantling of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which Republicans created in 2015 as the state's new body for overseeing elections.
"I take meetings with everybody who asks," Vos said before the meeting when asked why he was meeting with a group calling for him to do something he's previously said would be illegal.
Vos was seen gesturing toward the door before Ramthun left. When asked why he was also attending the meeting, Ramthun said simply, "truth."
When pressed on what he would learn Wednesday that wasn't already established, Ramthun said he hoped Vos and others would see there was merit to his resolution calling for decertification.
Assembly GOP leaders have defended Vos after his decision to punish Ramthun, stripping away his one legislative staffer over the Campbellsport Republican's baseless election claims, specifically alleging Vos worked with Hillary Clinton's lawyers to allow drop boxes in the 2020 election.
"The speaker asked that I not participate in this meeting because he claims it's his," Ramthun told reporters outside the room. "This is what I've been dealing with now for seventeen months - obstruction on top of obstruction."
Suspicions raised but no evidence of fraud presented
Following the meeting with Vos, Davis and his group presented what they said was evidence of fraud that occurred in 2020.
Another speaker, Doug Frank, is a scientist from the Cincinnati area who repeated baseless claims about suspicious jumps in voter registration being a sign of likely fraud and the addition of "fake voters" to the state's rolls.
Frank rehashed analysis of voter registration data in Wisconsin counties that he previously shared in December at the behest of Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), who chairs the Assembly's elections committee.
Chiefly, Frank noted registrations spiked immediately ahead of elections before declining afterward. Clerks have said this is normal because Wisconsin allows same-day voter registration and then switch dormant voters over to "inactive" status after election cycles.
Ivan Raiklin of Virginia was on hand to repeat his claim lawmakers do indeed have the ability to decertify elections. Raiklin filed an unsuccessful lawsuit in 2018 seeking to get on the Republican ballot in the primary race for U.S. Senate.
Retired Air Force Col. Shawn Smith, a member of the conspiracy-pushing U.S. Election Integrity Plan detailed how voting machines, made in China, could conceivably been vulnerable to hackers along the supply chain but presented no real evidence machines had been compromised and hackers were able to change votes.
Top GOP lawmakers will have to continue answering members of their party who've bought into the unfounded claims. Vos was set to meet Thursday night with GOP county chairs in Plover.
A Marquette Law Poll released earlier this month, 61 percent of Republican respondents said they're not confident the 2020 election results are accurate. 96 percent of Democrats said they trust the results and 55 percent of independent respondents said they were confident in the election results.