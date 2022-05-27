Vos open to expanding background checks but prefers more school security

STURTEVANT (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's top Republican lawmaker said he believes putting more armed staff in schools, including possibly teachers, was his preference for making schools safer in the wake of the Texas mass shooting that left 19 kids and two adults dead.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he believed the massacre in Uvalde, Texas, should spur school districts, including Madison, to ensure they have armed police in schools. The Madison school board voted to take police out of schools in the summer of 2020.
Vos said, if not more police, it was worth considering other types of armed personnel, including trained teachers.
"I would say my preference would be to have school security officers, but if at the end of the day, we have to have somebody who stands in the schoolhouse door making sure that a shooter is dealt with," Vos said. "My preference would be that it would be law enforcement, but I think if you had a well-trained individual who's a civilian or a teacher, I don't think it's an idea that's crazy. I would like to have that, at least, as part of the conversation, as we see around the country."
Vos made the remarks as Texas law enforcement comes under heavy scrutiny as more details reveal police waited outside the classroom at Robb Elementary while the gunman shot and killed students and staff, all while kids were calling 911 to report the carnage.
Democrats at both the state and federal levels have renewed their calls for stricter gun laws. Rep. Mark Pocan said any push for more school security staff and infrastructure was a distraction from the real issue -- access to guns.
"All of those comments really are as if you're at a target range and shooting too over, not at your own target," Pocan said of calls for more secure schools. "That's not gonna address what we need to address. We need to have meaningful action on guns. Unfortunately, gun violence is endemic in this country and it's very unique to this country."
Marquette Law School Polls over the past half-decade have shown support for universal background checks consistently between 80 and 85 percent.
Vos said he was open to expanding state background checks, referring to a 2018 Assembly vote that would've applied additional state background checks to rifle and shotgun purchases that are currently in place for handgun sales.
While the Assembly passed the measure, the Senate never voted on it and Republicans haven't brought it back to the floor since.
Vos said he would not support requiring universal background checks, applying those laws to private gun sales between individuals. As for additional measures beyond background checks, Vos said he believed in harsher sentences for people convicted of gun laws already in place.
"I don't," Vos said when a 27 News reporter asked if he believed restricting gun access in any way was a possible solution. "I fundamentally believe that the problem is not the weapon. The problem is the person who doesn't follow the law."
Pocan said it was empty rhetoric for Republicans to call for measures beyond gun control. Citing mental health, he said conservative lawmakers refuse to adequately fund initiatives that might otherwise be another effective tools.
"They'll talk about it a lot, they've got lots of words," Pocan said. "They just don't put any resources in it."