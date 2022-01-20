Vos punishes GOP lawmaker over election claims

MADISON (WKOW) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has removed the legislative staff member working for a GOP lawmaker as discipline over the legislator's claims about the 2020 election.
In a statement Thursday, a spokesperson for Vos confirmed the speaker reassigned the staffer who had been working for Rep. Timothy Ramthun (R-Campbellsport).
"After extensive caucus discussions and dozens of members expressing their displeasure with Representative Ramthun and his staff for using state resources to spread bold-faced lies to people outside of his district, the decision was made to move his staff," the statement read.
Reports of the punishment began spreading on right-wing web sites and social media pages Wednesday. WisPolitics.com first reported Vos' confirming the discipline.
Ramthun had recently introduced a resolution "reclaiming" Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election. The resolution claimed the election results were certified "under fraudulent intent and purpose."
Vos said at a press conference ahead of Thursday's legislative session Ramthun was the only GOP state lawmaker clinging to the idea of overturning the 2020 election.
"There are some who believe -- there's one who believes -- that somehow we have the right even though every lawyer that we have worked with in Wisconsin says we cannot undo the 2020 elections," Vos said. "Representative Ramthun has that belief, that's his right."
Ramthun did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Ramthun's resolution presented no evidence of fraud, instead rehashing failed legal arguments and previous testimony from invited speakers who also presented no actual evidence of widespread fraud in the election results, which found President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes over former President Donald Trump.
In a joint statement, the Assembly's GOP's 13-member leadership group said it supported Vos disciplining Ramthun. It mentioned Ramthun's accusation Vos had been working with former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's lawyers to allow drop boxes in the 2020 election.
"Speaker Vos has never worked with Hillary Clinton’s attorney to authorize drop boxes across the country," the statement read. "His involvement in [the National Conference of State Legislatures] did not involve anything having to do with drop boxes. In fact, Rep. Ramthun himself has sponsored legislation that would allow for a ballot to be returned to a drop box."
A Waukesha County judge ruled last week in conservatives' favor that drop boxes for absentee ballots are illegal in Wisconsin unless the legislature signs off on formal rules presented by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Longshot GOP candidate for governor, Franklin businessman Jonathan Wichmann, called for Vos to resign Wednesday night while on the Badger State Resistance Podcast.
"It's really our duty to get him to resign from speaker, at the minimum, but really resign from his position altogether," Wichmann said.
Vos dismissed the criticism, pointing out Wichmann's uphill climb to catch frontrunner and former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch.
"Mr. Wichmann, I think he's probably at one percent? He has the right to say whatever he wants but I will stand with my colleagues," Vos said. "I think I'm in pretty good shape."