Vos responds after Trump endorses GOP primary opponent, Adam Steen

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- At the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Pine Street, Fred's claims to offer the world's best burger. On Wednesday, the eyes of the political world were on this town of about 11,000 in western Racine County.
Burlington will have a big say in whether Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the longest-tenured speaker in Wisconsin history, keeps his seat.
On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump endorsed Adam Steen, who's challenging Vos on a platform of overturning Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election results -- something nearly all legal experts say is impossible -- and dramatically overhauling the state's election laws.
"It certainly didn't surprise me," Vos said of Trump's endorsement of Steen. "Everybody knows Donald Trump is Donald Trump. You can't really predict what he's gonna do."
Indeed, the endorsement was hardly surprising. Trump had teased a possible endorsement after blasting Vos over his refusal to act on decertifying the election.
Trump and Steen have maintained, without any legal backing, that a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling banning the use of drop boxes means hundreds of thousands of 2020 votes should be nullified.
"Although Vos claims to be a Republican, he is constantly fighting America First efforts and policies," Trump said in a statement Tuesday. "Our great slogan, Make America Great Again, is not exactly high on his list!"
In an interview Wednesday, Steen acknowledged most legal scholars reject the idea Wisconsin lawmakers can undo an election two years after it happened. However, he maintained it was still worth the fight.
"To me, that's fair, to listen to a legal expert," Steen said. "But those legal experts don't actually swear an oath to defend the constitution."
Steen also reiterated his campaign pledge to support much stricter election laws. He said he wants to restrict voting to in-person, single-day elections. He offered to allow absentee ballots only for military personnel and voters with disabilities who provide a doctor's note explaining why they can't leave their home.
"That's what I would prefer," Steen said of limiting absentee ballots. "That they're not able to physically get to the ballot box."
Steen also pushed for paper-only ballots and hand counts of election results. Clerks have maintained there's nothing wrong with voting machines and hand counts would be less accurate and take significantly more time.
Steen said the issues could be addressed by limiting the size of individual wards and precincts.
When asked how that would specifically work in big cities like Madison and Milwaukee, Steen said the plan needed more development but offered to fund the expanded hand counts by defunding the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
"This is the issue," Steen said of staffing numerous, smaller precincts. "I'd have to do the math again, and make sure we could shuffle it around so that we could actually have the same amount of precincts, and the ability to cast those votes evenly, right? It's just a math problem."
Vos and Republicans in the legislature spent much of the current two-year session pursuing stricter election laws, particularly for absentee ballots. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed all of them.
Vos also hired former state supreme court Justice Michael Gableman to lead the GOP election review. Gableman's investigation has yet to produce much new information that wasn't already provided by a nonpartisan legislative audit. That review found no evidence of widespread fraud.
The Gableman review has now cost taxpayers more than $1 million, largely driven by attorney fees Gableman has racked up as he fights ongoing lawsuits over his handling of records related to the investigation.
In two of the four lawsuits, Dane County judges have ordered Gableman, and ultimately, the taxpayers, to pay the legal fees of liberal watchdog group American Oversight. The rulings amounted to more than $260,000 in fees.
Vos deflected questions about whether he regrets hiring Gableman. Instead, he noted Gableman wrote to Vos that it was impossible to overturn the election, even though he made that very suggestion to lawmakers in March.
"I can't control what Justice Gableman's gonna say," Vos said. "I can only look at what he told us in writing, which is [overturning the election is] impossible to do."
Vos said he was confident most conservative voters in his district would ultimately side with him, following four years of blocking Evers's agenda. Former GOP governors Tommy Thompson and Scott Walker pledged their support for Vos Wednesday.
On Tuesday, voters in rural Racine County will determine whether that's enough to overpower Trump's endorsement of Steen.
"The idea that Adam is running on, that you can overturn the election and go back and redo 2020 -- it's unconstitutional," Vos said. "And I am not gonna break my constitutional oath because one person is obsessed with 2020."