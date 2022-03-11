Vos: State will claw back Gableman travel money from future payments

MADISON (WKOW) -- The office of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Friday that in order to make up for money previously expensed improperly, it will deduct money from future payments to the man Vos hired to investigate the 2020 election.
Former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman billed taxpayers for visits to observe a Republican-ordered audit in Arizona, to attend a symposium staged by election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell and, most recently in December, to deliver a speech to Chippewa County Republicans.
Vos' communications director, Angela Joyce, said the speaker's office will force Gableman to pay back the money by withholding that amount from future reimbursement checks.
Gableman's office did not immediately respond to messages Friday.
According to posts on social media, Gableman is now billed as a featured guest at a March 25 held by a group called "Utah Patriots" in South Jordan, UT.
The event is called "Utah ELECTIONS EXPOSED!!!" and the social promotion says Gableman will appear with Mesa County, Colorado Clerk Tina Peters, who according to Denver media outlets, posted bail Thursday after being charged with breaching election data.
Utah Patriots did not immediately respond to questions Friday seeking confirmation of Gableman's scheduled attendance at the event.
Numerous legal challenges and recounts in the state's two most populous counties maintained President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes in 2020.
Reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance. However, those reviews also both state there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the election's outcome.
In delivering an "interim report" March 1 into his review of the election, for which he has a taxpayer-funded budget of $676,000, Gableman suggested lawmakers consider decertifying the 2020 election. Legal experts and the legislature's own lawyers say it would be illegal for lawmakers to pursue such an effort.
Gableman's report also made unverified claims of 100% voting rates in some Milwaukee nursing homes and maintained cities illegally accepted private grants when courts had already rejected such claims before the 2020 election.
Earlier this week, more than 700 pages of records tied to Gableman's review became public following the order of a Dane County Judge. In those documents, there are more than three dozen mentions of Erick Kaardal in the records. Kaardal, a Minnesota lawyer, was referred for possible discipline by a D.C. judge over what the judge considered to be a frivolous election that sought to block the 2020 election from being certified.
Expense reports obtained by liberal Washington D.C.-based group American Oversight also include a variety of line-item expenses for dining and 'groceries.' There's also another hand-scrawled "milage" [sic] expense report.
One of the items is for Gableman's trip to Chippewa Falls. When pressed by Chief Clerk Ted Blazel for dates for the corresponding trips, Gableman's office notes the trip was on December 20.
On that day, Gableman spoke to the Chippewa County Republican Party and told supporters Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls), a staunch critic of Gableman and former county clerk, should resign.
Joyce said Vos' office would claw back the $234 Gableman expensed for mileage on the trip to Chippewa Falls. She did not have a dollar amount for how much Assembly would withhold from Gableman for the Arizona and South Dakota trips, which both occurred last August.