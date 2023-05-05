Vos urges UW System to 'prioritize' educating students, cut diversity and inclusion positions

MADISON (WKOW) — Speaker Robin Vos is urging UW System schools to reallocate funding currently going towards diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). If they don't, he claims additional funding could be at risk.
In a statement, Vos claims the UW System spends $16 million each year on 226 positions related to DEI. He claims UW-Madison has the most positions, with 74.
Vos is calling for these positions to be eliminating, saying they're making the universities "institutions of indoctrination."
"The offices are teaching students to view the world entirely through the lens of race, which only grows the racial divide," his statement reads in part.
He specifically takes issues with anecdotal information that graduate students and those applying to UW jobs have to "admit their white privilege."
Vos indicates in order for the system to get additional funds, they need to show they can prioritize basic education specifically in high-demand fields. He said this can be shown by reallocating DEI funds to those places.
But, UW System President Jay Rothman told our ABC News affiliate in Green Bay that increasing graduates cannot happen without DEI offices.
“The ‘I’ stands for something in DEI and that’s inclusion,” Rothman told WBAY “That means everyone. Including people who are historically underrepresented, it also includes veterans, those of lower socio-economic means, and it also means people with differing viewpoints.”
According to WBAY, Governor Tony Evers also wants DEI offices to stay.