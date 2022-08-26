Vos withdraws orders for officials to answer questions about 2020 election

MADISON (WKOW) -- In another sign that Wisconsin Republicans' review of the 2020 election is coming to an end, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas to various officials who've been targets of the investigation.
The notices, dated Thursday, inform the officials they're no longer commanded to appear for questioning before the Office of Special Counsel, created by Assembly Republicans last summer.
Madison City Attorney Michael Haas confirmed Friday Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway received notice her subpoena had been withdrawn. Ann Jacobs, a Democratic appointee to the six-member Wisconsin Election Commission, also posted a picture of her subpoena withdrawal.
"Despite wasting over one million dollars of taxpayer funds, the Special Counsel has only fanned false conspiracy theories and harmed public confidence in Wisconsin elections," Haas said in a statement Friday. "The voters and the public should observe and ask questions about our elections, but they can also have full confidence in the security and integrity of Wisconsin elections. Speaker Vos has finally recognized that this cynical and divisive exercise should be ended."
Earlier this month, Vos fired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who he hired to lead the election review.
Last fall, Gableman ordered the mayors of Wisconsin's five biggest cities, along with numerous elections commission personnel, to face him for questioning.
Officials objected to Gableman's demand that they be interviewed at his rented office space in Brookfield; they instead called for the questioning to happen in a public hearing at the Capitol.
The withdrawn subpoenas are tied to a lawsuit in Waukesha County, in which Gableman asked a judge to consider jailing the mayors and officials for not complying with the subpoenas.
Haas said he believed, with Gableman's removal, lawyers for the special counsel's office should dismiss their suit at a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.
Gableman's investigation uncovered no proof of widespread election fraud. His reports highlighted areas where the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that conflicted with state law, including on the issues of drop boxes.
However, those details were already presented by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
Both reviews found the agency should have established formal rules around those issues instead of written guidance. Both the audit bureau and WILL found no evidence of widespread fraud.