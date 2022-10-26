 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vote for the cutest baby in Meriter's NICU Halloween Costume Contest

  • Updated
  • 0
Meriter NICU babies

MADISON (WKOW) — UnityPoint Health - Meriter is showing us how cute Halloween can be with their annual NICU Halloween costume contest.

They've dressed up their littlest babies to celebrate the season, with Kayson going as Harry Potter, Maximus as Thor, Michael as an Octopus and many more.

You can vote for your favorite by liking the babies' photos on Meriter's Facebook page. If you like them all, vote for them all!

Voting ends on the 31st at noon, and the photo with the most likes will win a prize!

Tags

Recommended for you