Vote for the cutest baby in Meriter's NICU Halloween Costume Contest

MADISON (WKOW) — UnityPoint Health - Meriter is showing us how cute Halloween can be with their annual NICU Halloween costume contest.
They've dressed up their littlest babies to celebrate the season, with Kayson going as Harry Potter, Maximus as Thor, Michael as an Octopus and many more.
You can vote for your favorite by liking the babies' photos on Meriter's Facebook page. If you like them all, vote for them all!
Voting ends on the 31st at noon, and the photo with the most likes will win a prize!