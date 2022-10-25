Vote for your favorite K-9 program to win a $15,000 grant

(WKOW) — K-9 units across the Midwest are vying for a grant, and you can make a difference by voting for your favorite.
The recipient of 2022 Aftermath K-9 grant will get $15,000 to maintain or create their own K-9 program.
In southern Wisconsin, three agencies are in the running: Brodhead Police Department, Mount Horeb Police Department and Fall River Police Department.
Vote for you favorite K-9 program now!
You can vote once every 24 hours per device, so you can come back every day until the 31st at 11:59 p.m. to continue voting for your favorite.