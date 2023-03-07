Vote for your favorite Wisconsin cheese in an NCAA Tournament-inspired bracket

MADISON (WKOW) -- March is here, which means it's time for the WIAA state tournaments and those basketball brackets. But this time, we're doing it with cheese.
There are nearly 1,2000 licensed cheesemakers in Wisconsin who produce over 600 varieties, types, and styles of cheese. You may have a favorite cheese, or a favorite category of cheese, but which variety would rise to the top if given the chance?
You have a chance to weigh in on which Wisconsin cheese should take home the gold.
Taylor Schaefer, the 75th Alice in Dairyland, is showcasing the "Wisconsin Artisan Bracket" this month. It's already down to the "Elite Eight Wisconsin Cheeses."
"That is not enough to highlight all of the goodness that our state offers, but this is just a taste of Wisconsin," Schaefer said.
The winners will be selected through Schaefer's social media channels. Each week, the pairs will face off until there's one cheese standing!
Right now, the Elite Eight stands at:
- Spreads vs. Gorgonzola
- Colby Jack vs. Aged Cheddar
- Gouda vs. Cheese Curds
- Havarti vs. Mozzarella
Keep checking in on social media to vote and find out who wins!