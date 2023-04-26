Vote to name We Energies falcon chicks after Wisconsin college mascots

(WKOW) — Two falcon chicks said hello to the world at the We Energies power plants in southeast Wisconsin.

This year, the company wants to name the newly hatched chicks after Wisconsin college mascots.

Whether you back Bucky, Norby, Pounce or Blu, We Energies wants you to vote and "get you your alma mater the recognition it deserves." You can see the full list of accepted names online.

You can #SquacktheVote online until May 9, but you can watch the chicks any time online.

Madison Gas and Electric's falcons Trudy and Melvin are still taking care of their four eggs at the Blount Street generating station.

MGE expects Trudy's chicks to hatch sometime in May. You can check in on her until then via live stream. Last year, the chicks were named in honor of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Concerts on the Square.