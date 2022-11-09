Voters approve most school referendums on the ballot

(WKOW) — On Election Day, voters took to the polls to have their voices heard on federal, state and local races.
Although, picking candidates to represent the state wasn't the only thing voters were tasked with deciding when casting their ballots. A number of school districts had referendums on the ballot — including 13 that had operational referendums.
Of the operational referendums, early election results show they passed for nine districts and failed in four.
Other referendums asked voters to approve funds for projects at area schools, often times to renovate existing infrastructure or build new schools. There were 12 of these referendums on the ballot and results show nine of them passed.