Voters call for Dane Co. district attorney to investigate fake 2020 electors

MADISON (WKOW) -- Protestors gathered outside the Dane County Courthouse Thursday demanding that District Attorney Ismael Ozanne investigate a list of fake electors in Wisconsin.
The protestors included voters, faith leaders, local organizations and even Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
The list reportedly could have overturned the will of numerous voters if their votes were counted.
Protestors and Madison's mayor say Ozanne needs to hold the officials behind the fake electors accountable.
"Everyone has the right to vote safely and securely, and have that vote count. Here in Madison, we work every day to protect that right, and to make it easier for every eligible voter to cast their ballot," Rhodes-Conway said during a press conference.
Law Forward, a local nonpartisan, nonprofit impact litigation firm, sent Ozanne a letter Thursday calling on the prosecutor’s office to launch a criminal investigation into the fake elector scheme.
“Others are taking action to preserve our democracy, and we renew our call on you to do the same,” the letter from Law Forward reads. “If the fraudulent electors broke state law, you must hold them accountable. The future of our elections and our state’s democracy depends on rising to this moment and the unprecedented challenge we face.”