Voters could decide future of Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The public will have a chance to weigh in on the future of the Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee.
The county Parks and Culture Committee laid out the options for the historic south side landmark.
Those options include demolishing two of the domes, repairing them, rebuilding the entire structure, or tearing them all down.
Voters would decide in a binding referendum.
"They will have to put their money where their mouth is, do they want it or don't they? And how much do they want to pay? And giving them the option. The proposal they want, also the proposal if they don't want it. They know destruction means no more domes" Sup. Sheldon Wasserman of the Milwaukee County Board said.
No date has been set yet for the referendum.