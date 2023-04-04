Voters to elect Wisconsin supreme court justice in hotly contested race

MADISON (WKOW) — Across the state, voters heading to the polls are selecting who will take the open seat on the state's Supreme Court.

On the ballot is Democratic-backed Janet Protasiewicz and Republican-backed Dan Kelly.

The race between the two candidates has been heated because the court's narrow conservative majority is at stake. It's also the most expensive court race in U.S. history, according to the Associated Press.

One of the issues both candidates campaigns have hinged on is abortion rights — as the constitutionality of the state's 1849 abortion ban is something the court could end up ruling on.

Whoever wins the election serves a 10-year term starting in August.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. on Election Day.