Voters to officially decide if Wisconsin bail laws change

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lawmakers on Thursday passed the final resolution needed to put voters in charge of determining whether Wisconsin changes its bail laws this spring.
In a 74-23 vote, the Assembly passed a proposed amendment to the state constitution. It would allow court commissioners to consider a defendant's past violent criminal history, as well as the seriousness of the alleged charges.
Currently, courts can only consider how likely a defendant is to flee if allowed to go free between court appearances.
Violent crime, and specifically bail, has been in the spotlight in recent years. Milwaukee has recorded a record-high number of homicides in each of the past three years.
The bail issue gained more publicity after the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, when Darrell Brooks was convicted of driving through the parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more.
Brooks was out on bail while facing charges for a domestic violence incident. Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm said at the time prosecutors had set an inappropriately low bail amount for Brooks.
The co-author of the bill in the Assembly, Rep. Cindi Duchow (R-Town of Delafield) said the changes were long overdue. She added the resolution's language was the byproduct of negotiations that dated back to 2017, when she took up the effort with GOP Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine).
"It's been a long process to get it here," Duchow said after the vote. "And we've had to make a few compromises. And one of the compromises we made is you're gonna look back at their past criminal convictions, not just their past criminal history."
Critics of the resolution said they agreed dangerous suspects should be detained pre-trial. But they added the deciding factor in whether a defendant is released should not be whether they can afford the bail amount set by judge.
"If you think that this [resolution] will result in all of the dangerous bad guys staying in custody pre-trial, you're wrong," Rep. Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) said. "Because built into it is a path to buy your way out of jail."
Duchow maintained cash bail should remain part of the equation. She said she trusted court officials would use the additional factors to set an appropriate bail amount that considered a defendant's resources.
"The judge has got the discretion to set that bail. It can be $10, it can be $10 million," Duchow said. "And in that case, if you have someone who's that wealthy, like an Alec Baldwin, you are gonna look at what is reasonable to hold him, just as you look at what is reasonable for someone like a Darrell Brooks."
In the Assembly vote, 12 Democrats, including Reps. Lisa Subeck and Shelia Stubbs of Madison, joined Republicans in backing the measure.
Because the resolution cleared the Senate Tuesday, and the previous legislature last February, it will now appear on the April ballot.
Republicans also approved placing an advisory referendum on that ballot asking whether able-bodied adults receiving government benefits should be required to look for work.
Critics panned the measure as a cynical effort to boost conservative turnout for the April Wisconsin Supreme Court election, which will decide the balance of the court. Wisconsin already has work search requirements for welfare recipients.
Because the referendum is advisory, the outcome of the vote won't have any direct impact on state law.