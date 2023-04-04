Voters to pick Madison's next mayor during spring election

MADISON (WKOW) — It's time for voters to decide who Madison's next mayor will be, after a contested race between the two candidates.

On the ballot Tuesday are incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway and former Deputy Mayor Gloria Reyes. In the primary, Rhodes-Conway advanced after earning 60% of the vote, and Reyes advanced by earning 28% of the vote.

Since then, the candidates have together participated in debates and community forums where they've clashed over several issues— like the city's budget and affordable housing.

One topic they've repeatedly disagreed on is the city's newly approved Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT), which construction work is currently ongoing for.

Rhodes-Conway is proud of making rapid transit happen, and claims it's going to bring an "entirely different level of transit" to the city. Reyes, on the other hand, is critical of the system— claiming it's a waste of money and inequitable.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. on Election Day.