Voters with disabilities file lawsuit over absentee ballots

MADISON (WKOW) - Four Wisconsin residents with disabilities filed a lawsuit against a federal court Friday.
The lawsuit asks the court to ensure these voters can get assistance when turning in their absentee ballots. It comes in the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that unsupervised ballot drop boxes are illegal.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court also ruled that no one other than the voter can return their ballot. However, the court did not specifically address whether voters could receive help when returning their ballots by mail.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court of Madison.