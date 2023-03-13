VP Harris singles out Wisconsin abortion ban in push for abortion access nationwide

MADISON (WKOW) -- Abortion access has been a big focus for the Biden Administration since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.
On a call with reporters Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris singled out several states for abortion restrictions that have been enacted since then.
"This fight will be won only when we secure reproductive rights for every person in every state," Harris said.
She denounced a proposed six-week abortion ban in Florida. She brought up a lawsuit five women have filed against Texas because of that state's abortion ban. And she singled out Wisconsin's near-total abortion ban, which has been on the books since 1849.
"Governor Evers has repeatedly called on the Republican-controlled legislature to repeal it," Harris said.
State Republicans have consistently rebuffed those calls.
Now, when it comes to abortion access in the Badger State, Harris said her eyes are on the spring general election.
"On April 4, Wisconsin voters will cast ballots in an election for the state Supreme Court, which will directly impact the fate of that state's 174-year-old ban," she said.
Harris did not specifically name either candidate in the race, but she isn't alone in the importance she's placing on the upcoming state Supreme Court election.
Wisconsin Right to Life's legislative director, Gracie Skogman, said it's top of mind for her, too.
"This is the most vital election for pro-life advocates in Wisconsin in decades, and we do believe that it will determine the fate of our current anti-abortion statutes," she said.
Wisconsin Right to Life, along with other pro-life organizations, has endorsed Daniel Kelly in the race.
"Our endorsement of Justice Kelly reflects the importance of this election and also reflects that he is in line with our judicial philosophy."
Kelly served as a justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court from 2016 to 2020 after being appointed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Kelly ran for the seat again in 2020, but lost to Jill Karofsky.
His campaign website does not mention any specific views on abortion, and he's avoided making any explicit comments during the campaign about his stance on the issue.
On Capital City Sunday earlier this month, host Lance Veeser asked Kelly about the focus on abortion and Wisconsin's 1849 law during this campaign. Kelly said he doesn't think it's a topic candidates should be spending much time on.
"We should not be talking about politics, regardless of how salient those issues might be," he said.
However, Kelly's opponent, Janet Protasiewicz, has taken a markedly different approach.
She has run ads explicitly voicing her belief in a woman's "freedom to make their own decisions on abortion."
In a January appearance on Capital City Sunday, she told host AJ Bayatpour she thinks overturning Roe v. Wade was the wrong decision.
"In my opinion, our Supreme Court on Dobbs decided that case incorrectly," she said. "It ignored precedent, it ignored the Constitution, it ignored the will of the people."
Pro-choice groups, including Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin and NARAL Pro-Choice America have endorsed Protasiewicz.
The election is on April 4. You can register to vote, find information about your polling place and look at a sample ballot at myvote.wi.gov.