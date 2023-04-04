 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Grounds are saturated and the potential is high for multiple rounds
of thunderstorms this evening into the overnight hours which could
lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches is
expected.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

VW recalls 140,000 SUVs due to faulty passenger-side airbags, owners told not to let anyone ride shotgun

  • Updated
  • 0
VW recalls 140,000 SUVs due to faulty passenger-side airbags, owners told not to let anyone ride shotgun

Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 of its big Atlas SUVs in the US because a faulty sensor on the front passenger side can switch the airbag system off under certain conditions. Until the issue can be corrected, VW is advising owners to avoid letting people ride in that seat.

 Volkswagen of America

Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 of its big Atlas SUVs in the US because a faulty sensor on the front passenger side can switch the airbag system off under certain conditions. Until the issue can be corrected, VW is advising owners to avoid letting people ride in that seat.

The problem is "sporadic," according to documents VW filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which oversees vehicle recalls.

Most modern passenger vehicles have weight sensors in the front seat to detect if someone small -- like a child -- is riding in that seat. Airbags, which inflate forcefully in the event of a crash, can injure small children. If these sensors detect a small person is seated there, the airbag is switched off.

But faulty sensors in some Atlas SUVs can cause the so-called "passenger occupant detection system" to indicate a system issue and deactivate the airbag. This could leave front seat passengers without the protection of the airbag in the event of a crash.

While it's still unclear what's causing the problem, VW investigators were able to determine that it was happening in Atlases built during two specific time periods. The vehicles being recalled are all model year 2018 through 2021 Atlas and model year 2020 Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

Volkswagen is unaware of any injuries that might have resulted from the problem, VW spokesman Mark GIllies said.

If this problem occurs, a warning light will illuminate inside the vehicle. VW hasn't determined how to fix the problem yet but, once that's figured out, repairs will be done free of charge, according to documents VW filed with NHTSA. Owners of recalled Atlas SUVs will be notified by mail.

Concerned owners can also call NHTSA's auto safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

The Atlas, a seven-seat SUV that was designed specifically for the US market, is built at VW's Chattanooga, Tennessee, factory.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you