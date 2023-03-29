 Skip to main content
W. Badger Road open after gas leak

  Updated
UPDATE (WKOW) — A section of W. Badger Road in Madison has reopened after a natural gas leak Wednesday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department.

The roadway was closed for around one hour.

Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said a construction crew working in the area reported striking a gas line, causing a "significant release of natural gas."

Authorities did evacuate nearby buildings and shut down a Madison Metro transfer point, but all occupants have been able to return. 

MADISON (WKOW) — A section of W. Badger Road in Madison is closed due to a natural gas leak Wednesday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the roadway is closed between Cypress Way and S. Park Street.

The incident began around 9 a.m., and Schuster said people should avoid the area while fire crews and MGE are on scene to resolve the issue.

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

