W. Badger Road open after gas leak

UPDATE (WKOW) — A section of W. Badger Road in Madison has reopened after a natural gas leak Wednesday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department.
The roadway was closed for around one hour.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said a construction crew working in the area reported striking a gas line, causing a "significant release of natural gas."
Authorities did evacuate nearby buildings and shut down a Madison Metro transfer point, but all occupants have been able to return.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the roadway is closed between Cypress Way and S. Park Street.
The incident began around 9 a.m., and Schuster said people should avoid the area while fire crews and MGE are on scene to resolve the issue.
This is a developing story that will be updated.