Waiver to maintain state fuel supply approved following Indiana refinery fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday a waiver to maintain Wisconsin's fuel supply was approved after a fire interrupted production at one of America's largest fuel refineries.The waiver allows motor carries and drivers additional flexibility to provide assistance to affected states.
The emergency plan put forth by the Evers Administration and other regional partners was approved by the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration on Friday, Aug. 26, two days after the fire.
“We’re working quickly with our federal, regional, and private partners to minimize disruptions in fuel supply across our state due to the recent fire at a refinery in Indiana,” Gov. Evers said. “I’ll continue working with governors from across the Midwest to ensure that fuel keeps flowing at the terminal and the pump.”
The plant that caught fire was BP's Whiting, Indiana, refinery. It's the sixth largest refinery in the U.S. and provides 20% of the refined gas, jet fuel and diesel used in Illinois, Indian, Michigan and Wisconsin.
“This is a great example of government and business working together to ensure essential fuel supplies are available to keep Wisconsin moving,” said Matt Hauser, President and CEO of the Wisconsin Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association. “This type of issue is usually short lived, but the swift actions taken here will lessen any impact on Wisconsin businesses and residents.”
Evers also requested additional waivers to address potential supply issues, and the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection followed suit and issued a RVP fuel waiver in Wisconsin.
The refinery has since been repaired and production will resume in some capacity by the end of the week.