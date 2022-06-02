2022 Trek Pride Ride kicks off Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) — Grab your bike and get ready to celebrate love and diversity at this year's Trek Pride Ride.
Eric Bjorling from Trek and FC Forward Madison Player Erik Leonard joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team to talk more about the event.
Details are as follows:
- Ride begins at 3 p.m., about 5 miles, very family-friendly.
- Chocolate Shoppe ice cream will be served at the halfway point, and a happy hour afterwards at Breese Stevens.
- The Trek sponsored bike valet will be available to park bikes. It is also ‘Bike to Breese’ theme night.
- There is a Forward Madison FC game afterwards at 7 p.m.
- Limited Edition Pride cycling jerseys are available for purchase at select Trek stores while supplies last. Proceeds will be donated to a national organization that supports LGBTQ youth.