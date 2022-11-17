Ask a Doctor: Managing eating disorders during the holidays

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thanksgiving and holidays that are centered around food can be very stressful for people with eating disorders.
Dr. Paula Cody with UW Health Kids joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team Thursday morning to talk more about anxiety around food itself, along with comments from friends or family.
Dr. Cody offered these tips for someone with an eating disorder:
- Prepare yourself and identify boundaries before you arrive.
- Move your seat if being next to a certain person brings up negative emotions for you.
- Make a list of topics that you will not engage in, such as those about diets, exercise, or body shapes and sizes.
- Change the subject or leave a conversation that makes you uncomfortable, Say “no” firmly to someone who is pushing you to eat a particular food.
- Shorten how long you stay at the gathering if you’re feeling uneasy.
- Prepare how you will respond if someone violates one of your boundaries.
- Write down a couple of succinct statements you can use in case that happens, and practicing saying them aloud
- A few examples: I’m working on eating in a way that’s good for my body. I am not talking about diets right now.Please do not comment on my body and eating.
- Find a support person who will be with you at the meal. Your support person could help distract you from a triggering moment with relatives or help change the subject during an awkward dinner conversation about food or weight. Create a code word to use with your support person so they know when you are feeling triggered or overwhelmed and may need some help.
- Identify coping skills to use during the day - journaling, deep breaths, playlist with calming music. Give yourself minibreaks if needed.
- Treat Thanksgiving like any other meal. Do not skip or compensate meals based on Thanksgiving. Stick to your meal plan and activity plan.
Dr. Cody offered these tips for loved ones:
- Do not comment on anyone's looks, weights, body shape/size, etc INCLUDING your own - even if your intentions are good.
- Do not comment on the types or amounts of foods people are eating.
- Avoid diet talk.
- Try to focus on the deeper intention of Thanksgiving — fostering connection, love, and gratitude, rather than making food the entire focus of the day.