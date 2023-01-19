Ask a Doctor: New childhood obesity guidelines

MADISON (WKOW) — Health experts say more than 14.4 million children and adolescents are affected by obesity, making it one of the most common pediatric chronic diseases.
Dr. Kathryn Less, a pediatrician with UW Health Kids, joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team to answer some questions about newly-released guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about treating childhood obesity.
What do we know about obesity?
- For a long time, obesity for both adults and children was thought of as a direct consequence of poor diet and exercise. We now know that although diet and exercise play a role, obesity is much more complex, with genetic, socioeconomic and environmental components.
- Obesity in childhood puts kids at risk, both in the short term and long term, for many adverse health outcomes such as diabetes, heart disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and fatty liver.
- There are also mental health and emotional health concerns with obesity.
What can families do?
- The first recommendation is still lifestyle modifications.
- The best approach with the strongest evidence for success is to make family-centered changes so that the whole family benefits.
- Focusing on healthy eating with fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins. Trying to eat meals as a family when possible, without screen time, is helpful.
- Aim for 60 minutes of physical activity each day. It can start with something simple like taking a walk or doing YouTube workouts or dance videos.
- We all recognize that often these are big shifts for families, and it doesn’t have to be a complete overhaul overnight, but the sooner you start to make changes the sooner it becomes a habit you can build on.
How have the new American Academy of Pediatrics clinical practice guidelines changed management?
- Early intensive lifestyle modification is still first.
- Shift focus toward screening for other comorbidities: high blood pressure, sleep apnea and fatty liver.
- Options for medication management and even surgical options in certain cases in older children.