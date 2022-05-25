BBB: Scams that new college graduates should be aware of

MADISON (WKOW)-- The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning new college graduates about scammers who are looking to take advantage of them.
The BBB says there are multiple ways scammers target college graduates, one of the most common is fake loan forgiveness opportunities.
It's their attempt to get their hands on your personal information and money.
Scammers may also contact college grads regarding student loan repayment hiatus in response to COVID-19.
Other scammers may contact graduates or their parents claiming some of their tuition was left unpaid.
If it is not paid immediately, the graduate’s degree will be revoked. Scammers may ask you to send money via wire transfer or prepaid debit cards.
To learn more about scams targeting current college students, click on the link.