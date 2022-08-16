 Skip to main content
Golf outing brings awareness to pancreatic cancer

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- Dust off the golf clubs because the 6th annual "Putting Against Pancreatic Cancer" golf outing is coming up! 

Organizers say the event is a day of celebration in memory of those who have died, those who are fighting now, or those who will battle the disease in the future.

Proceeds from Putting Against Pancreatic Cancer will be donated to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center to be utilized for pancreatic cancer research.

Event Details:

Price

Golf: $125 p/p

Bags: $120/Pair

Event Date

Sunday, August 28th

Registration Time

Golf: 8:15 a.m. 

Bags: 10:30 a.m. registration 

Start Time

Golf: 9:45 a.m. shotgun

Bags: 11:30 a.m. start

Additional Information: 

Thompson Wood Foundation

