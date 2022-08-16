Golf outing brings awareness to pancreatic cancer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dust off the golf clubs because the 6th annual "Putting Against Pancreatic Cancer" golf outing is coming up!
Organizers say the event is a day of celebration in memory of those who have died, those who are fighting now, or those who will battle the disease in the future.
Proceeds from Putting Against Pancreatic Cancer will be donated to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center to be utilized for pancreatic cancer research.
Event Details:
Price
Golf: $125 p/p
Bags: $120/Pair
Event Date
Sunday, August 28th
Registration Time
Golf: 8:15 a.m.
Bags: 10:30 a.m. registration
Start Time
Golf: 9:45 a.m. shotgun
Bags: 11:30 a.m. start
Additional Information: