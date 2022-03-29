Jersey Mike's Subs to donate 100 percent of sales to Special Olympics Wednesday

(WKOW) -- Stop by Jersey Mike's Subs Wednesday to help Special Olympics.
The national chain is giving its full day's sales on March 30 to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and Special Olympics state Programs.
"Every four years, dedicated athletes come together to compete at the Special Olympics USA Games,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “Please join us and make a difference this Wednesday, March 30, when 100 percent of sales from all Jersey Mike’s Subs locations will be donated to help raise up these athletes.”
This marks the 12th Annual Day of Giving for the company. More than 2,000 Jersey Mike's restaurants will donate 100 percent of sales to the organization, which is expected to be over $10 million.
Some locations in southern Wisconsin include:
- 434 Gammon Pl Suite 3, Madison, WI 53717
- 1601 Deming Way, Middleton, WI 53562
- 4704 E Towne Blvd, Madison, WI 53704
- 485 S Legacy Way, Sun Prairie, WI 53590
- 1116 W Main St, Whitewater, WI 53190
- 2228 Humes Rd, Janesville, WI 53545
Customers are invited to celebrate in-store or place takeout orders through the website or Jersey Mike’s app.