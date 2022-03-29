Local couple talks about sobriety health journey on GMA

MADISON (WKOW) -- A couple from Monona decided to quit drinking for a year and now their videos documenting the whole thing are going viral.
Tuesday on Good Morning America, Craig and Chyna Benzine talked about their journey to sobriety, five months in.
"When we quit alcohol, we started to crave sugar. I got tired, really tired. I noticed that I was getting fuller when I ate. I always have trouble sleeping, getting enough sleep at night that didn't necessarily improve but when I do sleep it felt deeper," explained Craig.
They still have several months to go, but the Benzines are up for the challenge and have advice for anyone considering sobriety; set parameters to keep your goals realistic.
"Sometimes we would do an exception for an occasion that we knew was coming up so that we wouldn't get to that point and want to have a champagne toast or something and feel like we had failed. I think just laying out all the expectations ahead of time. It's really helpful for anything like this," said Chyna in the GMA interview.
To watch the full Good Morning America story, click HERE.