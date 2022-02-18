Pet of the Week: Meet Charlie!

MADISON (WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week comes to us from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin: Meet Charlie the cat!
Charlie is 5-years-old. He's a little shy when it comes to making new friends, whether it be cats or humans; however, he just needs a little time to adjust and he'll come right around. Patience will be key for the humans who adopt him!
Charlie is also a feline who enjoys the simple things in life, like a full bowl of food and a warm fluffy bed.
If you're interested in adopting Charlie, click here for more information.