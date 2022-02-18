Pet of the Week: Meet Charlie!

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon becoming northwesterly this evening. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest gusts are expected with the snow associated with the cold front moves through this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&