 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this
afternoon becoming northwesterly this evening.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest gusts are expected with the snow
associated with the cold front moves through this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Pet of the Week: Meet Charlie!

  • Updated
POTW

MADISON (WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week comes to us from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin: Meet Charlie the cat!

Charlie is 5-years-old. He's a little shy when it comes to making new friends, whether it be cats or humans; however, he just needs a little time to adjust and  he'll come right around. Patience will be key for the humans who adopt him!

Charlie is also a feline who enjoys the simple things in life, like a full bowl of food and a warm fluffy bed.

If you're interested in adopting Charlie, click here for more information. 