Pet of the Week: Meet Jonas!

POTW

WKOW (MADISON) -- If you're looking to add a furry friend to your family, Jonas is your guy! 

The two-year-old American bulldog mix came to the Dane County Humane Society from a shelter in Alabama.

Staff said he has a lot of energy and loves to play. Jonas would also do best with a family who can take him on lots of adventures and be patient with training.

Jonas is a member of the Lonely Hearts Club because he's been at the humane society for a while, so his adoption fee is reduced.

Click here to learn more about adopting Jonas! 