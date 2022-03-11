Pet of the Week: Meet Jonas!

WKOW (MADISON) -- If you're looking to add a furry friend to your family, Jonas is your guy!
The two-year-old American bulldog mix came to the Dane County Humane Society from a shelter in Alabama.
Staff said he has a lot of energy and loves to play. Jonas would also do best with a family who can take him on lots of adventures and be patient with training.
Jonas is a member of the Lonely Hearts Club because he's been at the humane society for a while, so his adoption fee is reduced.
