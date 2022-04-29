Pet of the Week: Meet Persephone!

MADISON (WKOW) — Our Pet of the Week comes to us from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
Persephone is a three-year-old mixed breed. Staff says she is a sweet gal with a lot of personality. She takes a little of time to warm up, but with some one-on-one time, she will show her true colors in no time.
Persephone is also talkative and quite clever. Staff members describe her as a "bossy lady" when it comes to affection. If you ignore her, she will demand affection.
At only 26 pounds, Persephone has classified herself as a certified lap dog. There is no other place she would rather spend than the lap of her favorite people.
If sweet Persephone sounds like a good fit for you, click here to learn more about the adoption process.