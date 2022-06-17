Pet of the Week: Meet Sadie

MADISON (WKOW) — Our Pet of the Week comes to us from the Dane County Humane Society!
Sadie is almost 15 year old, but who says you can't teach old dogs (cats) news tricks? Sadie knows how to sit, play fetch, and lie down.
Because of her age, Sadie may require more-regular vet check-ups to keep a watch on her health. Staff said she is taking a medication for hyperthyroidism, which is very treatable and symptoms can often resolve with proper regulation.
It's also Adopt a Shelter Cat month! It runs from now through June 21. Dane County Humane Society said kittens are $75, young adult cats are $30 and adult and senior cats are $10.
Click here to learn more about the adoption process for Sadie!