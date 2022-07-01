Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Ciabatta and Baguette!

MADISON (WKOW) — Our Pets of the week come to us from the Dane County Humane Society!
Ciabatta and Baguette are both two-month-old females, and they were transferred to the Dane County Humane Society from a Richland Center shelter that was overcrowded.
As the Fourth of July holiday draws closer, the shelter has some tips for pet owners:
- Leave your pet at home instead of bringing them along to fireworks festivities.
- Take your pet outside to do their thing before fireworks begin.
- Close the blinds/drapes and put on the TV or gentle to help muffle the sounds of fireworks.
- If your pet prefers the safety of their crate, drape a blanket on part of the crate to help muffle noises.
- Offer your pet alternative hiding spots like a closet.
- Make sure your pet is wearing their collar with pet ID or their microchip.
If you're interested in adopting either (or both) of these kittens, click here for more information.