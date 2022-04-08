Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Hagrid, Ron and Luna!

MADISON (WKOW) -- Our Pets of the Week come to us from the Dane County Humane Society!
Staff said Hagrid, Ron and Luna are all from the same litter and are about two-months-old. The trio has retriever, labrador, terrier and pit bull in them.
The wizarding world of… PUPPIES! We’re featuring Hagrid, Luna and Ron this morning in our Pet(s) of the Week segment. They’re up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society. #WakeUpWI #WKOW pic.twitter.com/MCy59Ii4ar— Rebecca Ribley (@RebeccaRibley) April 8, 2022
If you'd like to meet these pups, click here to schedule a visit to the shelter!