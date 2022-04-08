 Skip to main content
Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Hagrid, Ron and Luna!

POTW

MADISON (WKOW) -- Our Pets of the Week come to us from the Dane County Humane Society! 

Staff said Hagrid, Ron and Luna are all from the same litter and are about two-months-old. The trio has retriever, labrador, terrier and pit bull in them. 

If you'd like to meet these pups, click here to schedule a visit to the shelter!

