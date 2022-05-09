'Walk for Williams' aims to raise awareness on rare disorder

MADISON (WKOW) — An upcoming walk in Madison is hoping to shine a light on a rare disorder called Williams Syndrome.
Williams Syndrome is a genetic condition that is present at birth and can affect anyone. It is characterized by medical problems, including cardiovascular disease, developmental delays, and learning challenges.
Rachel Bird-Johnson and Jordan Wiecki joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team to talk more about the event.
Event Details:
WHERE: Brittingham Park
WHEN: May 15, 2022
- Reg. 9:00am Walk 10:00am
WHAT: Awareness, meet and greet, raffle, live music
Click here to register for this year's walk.