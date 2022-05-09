 Skip to main content
'Walk for Williams' aims to raise awareness on rare disorder

  • Updated
Williams Syndrome

MADISON (WKOW) — An upcoming walk in Madison is hoping to shine a light on a rare disorder called Williams Syndrome. 

Williams Syndrome is a genetic condition that is present at birth and can affect anyone. It is characterized by medical problems, including cardiovascular disease, developmental delays, and learning challenges. 

Rachel Bird-Johnson and Jordan Wiecki joined the Wake Up Wisconsin team to talk more about the event. 

Event Details: 

WHERE: Brittingham Park

WHEN: May 15, 2022

  • Reg. 9:00am Walk 10:00am

WHAT: Awareness, meet and greet, raffle, live music

Click here to register for this year's walk. 

