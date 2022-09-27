 Skip to main content
Walk 4 Water in McFarland raises over $16,000 to drill well for Ugandan village

Walk4Water22 - 28.JPG

MCFARLAND (WKOW) — Over $16,000 was raised in McFarland over the weekend to help a Ugandan village have access to clean water.

Hope 4 Kids international partnered with McFarland Lutheran Church for the fifth annual Walk 4 Water Fundraiser last Saturday. The three-mile walk began at McDaniel Park and continued along the shore of Lake Waubesa. 

Over 60 people came and walked the average distance the women and children in the Seme B Village walk to collect water each day, according to a Walk 4 Water spokesperson. The water is often collected from unprotected sources, like ponds, livestock water points or polluted ditches.

Walk 4 Water 2 _ .jpg

Through donations, registration fees and silent auctions, Hope 4 Kids International states that over $16,000 was raised. This is enough funds to drill a fresh-water drinking wells in Seme B Village located in Eastern Uganda. Hope 4 Kids International is continuing to raise funds with the goal of $5,000 more to drill a second well in the village.

W4W 2.jpg

Hope 4 Kids says that the access to clean water has an "immediate impact" on community health and will help prevent the transmission of common diseases, like cholera and diarrhea.

For more information on how you can join Hope 4 Kids International on the Walk 4 Water, visit www.w4ki.org.

