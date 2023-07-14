 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Walk for Williams Syndrome will raise money for vital resources

Walk for Williams syndrome

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's an event coming up in August in Madison to raise awareness for Williams syndrome.

Williams syndrome is a rare genetic condition that is present at birth and can affect anyone.

It is characterized by medical problems including cardiovascular disease, developmental delays, and learning challenges. These often occur side by side with striking verbal abilities, highly social personalities and an affinity for music.

On Saturday, August 12 the Walk for Williams Syndrome will be held at Brittingham Park in Madison at 10 a.m.

WSA walk fundraisers are the most important annual fundraising events for the Williams Syndrome Association.

Each year, these events provide more than 70% of the revenue that the WSA needs to fund programs and services for individuals with Williams syndrome and their families.

Local families stopped by 27 News at 4 to talk about the walk and how it benefits their families.

That included Jordan and Casey Wiecki, Rachel Bird-Johnson and Jesse Johnson, and Kristen and Laila Cagadas. Kristen published a children's book about Williams Syndrome. You can find that at purejoymama.com.

