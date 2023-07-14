Walk for Williams Syndrome will raise money for vital resources

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's an event coming up in August in Madison to raise awareness for Williams syndrome.
Williams syndrome is a rare genetic condition that is present at birth and can affect anyone.
It is characterized by medical problems including cardiovascular disease, developmental delays, and learning challenges. These often occur side by side with striking verbal abilities, highly social personalities and an affinity for music.
On Saturday, August 12 the Walk for Williams Syndrome will be held at Brittingham Park in Madison at 10 a.m.
WSA walk fundraisers are the most important annual fundraising events for the Williams Syndrome Association.
Each year, these events provide more than 70% of the revenue that the WSA needs to fund programs and services for individuals with Williams syndrome and their families.
Local families stopped by 27 News at 4 to talk about the walk and how it benefits their families.
That included Jordan and Casey Wiecki, Rachel Bird-Johnson and Jesse Johnson, and Kristen and Laila Cagadas. Kristen published a children's book about Williams Syndrome. You can find that at purejoymama.com.