Walk for Wishes event supports local kids battling illness

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WKOW) -- McKee Farms outlined a mile long path for Saturday's annual Walk for Wishes.
Walk for Wishes brings together families, volunteers and Make-A-Wish supporters to raise funds for local kids battling illness.
The event featured a mile-long walk, a kids' dash, petting farm, food, games, entertainment, mascots, princesses, Star Wars characters and community support.
Susanne Gidan, a Make-a-Wish mom and volunteer, shared her story of how Make-A-Wish brought light to her family after her son was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma at age nine.
"It was the wish and the wish process that gave him the hope, the strength and the joy to get up everyday, face his treatments, keep going in life," Gidan said.
Gidan explained that her son Michael wished for a basement remodel after treatment restricted him from going outside for 100 days. The man cave, complete with Cable television, gave Michael a place to play and relax.
With a hang-out space her son got to design, Gidan said that the wish was "a part of his medical treatment. It gives [kids] that hope. We used to say, for a young boy, that was the best mental health that he could have gotten."
In addition to bringing the children high spirits, Wishes also help families find peace.
"Granting a child's wish is not only for the child but also for the family. I have memories that will stick with me forever over his wish, and because it helped him grow up," Gidan shared.
Finding strength through Make-A-Wish, Michael continued to raise money for Walk for Wishes and children who were battling illness. His mother said he raised over $22,000 his final year.
In his honor, the Make-A-Wish foundation created the Michael Kovner Spirit Award, given to the child at the walk who raised the most pledges.
With the help of the children and the community, event organizer Carol McChesney-Johnson said Walk for Wishes has been able to help many local families.
"This past spring we granted our 500th wish in the Dane County area, and that's all due to our wonderful supporters and our wonderful donors," McChesney-Johnson explained.
Information about donations and how to get involved is available on the Make-A-Wish Wisconsin webpage.