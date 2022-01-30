Walk-through Labyrinth unveiled in Olbrich Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- After years of planning and an entire month of collecting Christmas trees, an elaborate new art installation was unveiled on the edge of Lake Monona Sunday.
That installation is a labyrinth -- made of recycled Christmas trees.
It is located in Olbrich Park and takes about 10 minutes to walk through.
During the unveiling ceremony, lead artist, Lillian Sizemore, described it as a mosaic that aims to benefit the environment and bring people closer together.
"This land-based work is an expression of optimism in art," she said.
Sizemore said she chose to create a classical labyrinth specifically to give people a place to walk through and reflect on both their lives and how their lives fit into the grander circle of life.
"I hope this installation will help us renew our commitment to protecting the sacred land, to care for our birds and our animals and our trees and our water like they are our own," Sizemore said.
Additionally, she hopes the Labyrinth keeps the magic of Christmas alive well into the New Year.
"Your very own holiday trees imbued with your joys and your family cheer and your hopes for the new year--these gifts are now woven with that of your neighbors and together, we have become a greater whole here in this installation," she said.
Several local leaders, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, also spoke at Sunday's unveiling ceremony.
Rhodes-Conway thanked Sizemore and everyone who made the project happen.
"Lillian spent about a year in a half, dreaming this up, coordinating, planning, getting it funded, working with all the people she needed to work with to bring this dream to reality," Rhodes-Conway said.
The project was funded by the Madison Arts Commission Blink grant and a matching grant from the Madison Community Foundation.
"This is connecting all of us," Rhodes-Conway said. "Connecting all of us to each other, our community, to these trees, to art."
The public will be able to walk through the labyrinth for free the entire month of February.
After that, the Christmas trees will be broken down into mulch and used for Wisconsin's summer blueberry crop.