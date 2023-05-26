Walking the dog may have saved family from a house fire

LAKE MILLS (WKOW) -- A family is thankful to be okay after flames completely covered their home and destroyed almost everything.
The couple said thanks to their family dog and young daughter, no one was home at the time.
Sara and Lance Smith are now sorting through 13 years of memories.
Between a seven-year-old's toy trucks and picture frames once filled with family photos, the fire destroyed it all.
"Baby books, photos, I know that's minimal, but 13 years of our life was in there," Sara said.
Flames took everything including their two cats.
It started Wednesday morning, a normal morning in the Smith house, Sara took their son to school and Lance went to work.
"My daughter, who's also in school but she's 4K and doesn't go till later, said 'Mom, can we take the dog with us? Can we take him for a walk?' And I was like, 'Okay, fine, we can do that,'" Sara recalled.
On their way home from the walk, Sara said Lance called and said their home was on fire.
Sara said she remembers pulling onto the road leading to her home and seeing the smoke covering the sky.
"I said 'That's my house down there...my house is on fire,'" she said. "It was surreal to pull up and see your entire life on fire."
The couple say if it wasn't for their four-year-old asking to take the dog for a walk, things might have been much worse.
"In the amount of time that we left and were gone and that it happened is unbelievable," Sara said. "We could have been here as it started or walked into it, there's just so many different things that could have happened."
The Smith's friends and neighbors jumped in to help as soon as they heard.
"Everyone is just saying 'How can we help?' It's surreal," the couple said.
The GoFundMe started for the family is near its $20,000 goal. Lance and Sara said its not easy asking for the help but seeing the love from so many people is truly amazing.
"Every little thing I see, I burst into tears because I'm overwhelmed [by it]," she added.
Aside from the GoFundMe, the family is accepting donations like toys for the kids.
The couple said their son and daughter love toy trucks and tractors.