Walworth Co. woman found safe, missing endangered person alert canceled

UPDATE (WKOW) — Katelyn Fischer was found safe, according to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.
The missing endangered person alert has been canceled.
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Walworth County Sheriff's Office issued a missing endangered person alert for a woman last seen in the town of Richmond.
The alert said Katelyn Fischer, 30, went missing on Sunday night. She has developmental disabilities and mental health problems, according to authorities.
"Fischer has a history [of] opiate drug use. She was last seen leaving on foot from a group home in the Town of Richmond," said the alert.
Authorities said she has no vehicle and her phone goes straight to voicemail. She also doesn't have her medications and was reportedly upset before leaving.
Authorities said Fischer is about 5 foot 6 inches tall and 230 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and blonde hair. The missing woman was last seen wearing black leggings with teal on them, a blue tank top, flip flops and carrying a burgundy purse.
Fischer has several other special identifiers: A tattoo on her back or shoulder (angel wings), a nose piercing, a tongue ring and scarring on her forearm.
If you see her, contact the Walworth County Sheriff's Office at 262-741- 4400.