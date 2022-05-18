Walworth County deer tests positive for CWD

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) — A white-tailed deer at a Walworth County farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed the positive case Wednesday.
CWD is a fatal neurological disease caused by an infectious protein that affects the animal's brain. Usually, CWD testing is only done after an animal's death.
The farm and its herd are under quarantine while DATCAP and the USDA conduct an epidemiological investigation.