Walworth County officials reported chase over 100 mph

WALWORTH COUNTY (WKOW) -- Walworth County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after a chase reportedly reached speeds over 100 miles per hour (mph) Saturday.
Captain Rob Hall said one sergeant and one deputy were patrolling I-43 southbound near Bowers Road in the Town of LaFayette around 11:10 a.m.
Law enforcement noticed a silver vehicle traveling slower than the posted 70 mph speed limit and observed the driver sitting low in his seat and reaching all over the front area of the vehicle while swerving in the lane and impeding traffic.
Hall said officials tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver ignored the emergency light signal and merged onto Highway 12 westbound.
The sheriff's office reported that the driver immediately sped up to approximately 108 mph on Highway 12 and didn't maintain his lane. Deputies activated their emergency siren.
According to Hall, the driver continued to drive recklessly, blowing through stop signs, slamming on the brakes, swerving, speeding up to 120 mph and still not stopping for the deputies’ emergency lights and siren.
City of Lake Geneva Police deployed spike strips on Highway 12 at Sheridan Springs Road.
Authorities said the driver hit one spike strip but kept driving eastbound at 100 mph while chunks of a tire were flying off. He then varied in speeds between 40 mph and 80 mph.
Deputies and assisting agencies were able to get the driver to pull over on Highway 12 north of Highway U.
Walworth County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested the driver in a high-risk stop without further incident.
Ronald P. Aumann, 55, of Machesney Park, IL, was identified as the driver. He is in Walworth County Jail for fleeing and eluding an officer.