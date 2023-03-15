Warm and breezy ahead of rain

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Clouds, winds and temperatures will all increase through Wednesday ahead of rain that will pick up into Thursday.
Temperatures today will jump 15 more degrees than what we saw yesterday. By this afternoon, we'll see cloudy skies and southerly wind gusts up to 30 mph. We'll cool to near 40 overnight, and rain should hold off until after the sun rises on Thursday.
Thursday's morning commute may see just a few sprinkles, but rain will fall more moderately by the afternoon and evening. Late Thursday night will see a quick transition from rain to snow as temperatures drop to near freezing early Friday. We'll begin to dry out early Friday, but if moisture can hang around, light snow showers will be possible, with up to 2" accumulations, especially north. Flurries will come to an end Saturday night. We'll warm back into the 40s by early next week as we enter into spring.