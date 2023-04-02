Warm and breezy ahead of Tuesday thunderstorms

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures, clouds and winds will all increase through Sunday. We should stay dry until late Monday, but all eyes are on late Tuesday for another chance for thunderstorms.
We'll warm into the middle 50s this afternoon as southerly winds gust up to 30 miles per hour at times. Temperatures will cool into the 30s tonight as winds calm and stay that way through Monday. Tomorrow will also see highs in the 50s, but rain chances will increase as we head towards the evening.
Tuesday afternoon and evening is the time frame to pay attention to this week. The Storm Prediction Center is already expecting another severe weather outbreak, and unfortunately, Tuesday's set-up looks very similar to what we saw on Friday. However, it's all going to depend on where that warm front lines up. Either way, the highest potential for severe weather should again stay to our south.
Temperatures will be in the 50s through Tuesday night before they drop through Wednesday as we dry out early in the day. We'll only warm into the 40s on Thursday before jumping back into the 50s by the end of the week.