Warm and dry Monday ahead of possible severe storms midweek

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures continue to climb, but rain returns, and so does the possibility of severe weather.
A sun-cloud mix in the low 60s today with mid 30s on the way tonight. Clouds increase through Tuesday in the low to mid 60s with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon or evening. As they move in, they could be strong to severe with a risk for high winds, hail and even a couple of tornadoes.
More showers and storms Tuesday night with another risk for severe storms Wednesday afternoon or evening as the main cold front arrives. Ahead of the front, we stay warm in the upper 60s with a much colder trend the rest of the week with highs in the 40s through Easter Sunday.