Warm and dry today ahead of a wet, cool weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Today is the warmest day of the forecast, so get outside and enjoy!
We'll climb to the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine and winds will be lighter than yesterday, too.
By late tonight, a few rain showers develop with more scattered rain Saturday, especially in the morning. Temperatures only get to the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Even lower temperatures Sunday in the mid 40s and it will be breezier keeping wind chills in the 30s. It'll be cold enough that light snow could mix with rain earlier in the day and a scattered rain/mix will continue into the afternoon, too.
Monday starts damp with a few more rain showers in the mid 40s ahead of drier, sunnier and milder weather approaching midweek.