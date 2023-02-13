Warm and dry weather continues to start the week

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The warmest stretch of weather since Christmas continues with another day in the 40s.
We'll start around the freezing mark this morning with wind chills in the mid 20s with another quick warm up on the way with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 40s. Back to the low 30s tonight with a mild Valentine's Day on track.
Highs get to the upper 40s with increasing clouds and winds gusting up to 35 mph. Rain develops through the afternoon with heavier rain in the evening and overnight, so grab the umbrella if you're going out for date night!
Mainly dry on Wednesday with highs staying mild in the mid 40s before temps drop Thursday to the upper 20s with a snow/mix on the way and accumulations looking likely for parts of southern Wisconsin.