Warm and hazy for Saturday, some rain possible west Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) - An approaching system could bring parts of western Wisconsin rain tomorrow, and then we're not tracking anymore rain chances through the 7-day forecast.
Temperatures warm back into the 80s today with plenty of sunshine on tap. However, it will still be a bit hazy for Saturday. Air Quality is expected to stay in the moderate category through the day. We'll cool into the upper 50s overnight as we monitor a storm system to our southwest.
Father's Day will see more cloud cover and highs in the middle 80s. If you're near the Mississippi River, you have a small chance for a few isolated showers and storms through Sunday. No severe weather is expected, and most of us are expected to stay dry before these rain chances drop to zero Sunday night.
Tomorrow holds the only rain chance in the 7-day forecast. The main weather story for this coming week is that the 90s will make a return as we enter into the season of summer. A lot of sunshine is also expected this week.